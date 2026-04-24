TRUMP EXPLAINS FIRING OF NAVY SECRETARY JOHN PHELAN: “HE HAD SOME CONFLICT… MOSTLY AS TO BUILDING AND BUYING NEW SHIPS”





President Trump directly addressed the firing of Navy Secretary John Phelan.



“He’s a very good man. I really liked him,” Trump said, “but he had some conflict, not necessarily with Pete. He’s a hard charger, and he had some conflicts with some other people, mostly as to building and buying new ships.”





Trump made his own position crystal clear: “I’m very aggressive in the new shipbuilding.”





Trump is demanding faster ship production to rebuild the Navy, and anyone not keeping up is out.