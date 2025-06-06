Trump expose Elon Musk’s hypocrisy, question why he did not complain about his presidency months ago when he had gorvenment appointment

Things are currently getting out of hand between Elon Musk and Donald Trump who used to be the next of friends just months ago.

Donald Trump has questioned Elon Musk’s decision to turn against him only after leaving his government role.

According to him, he’s not surprised that Elon Musk will eventually turned his back on him.

His biggest surprise however is that he should have done that months ago and not now that he isn’t holding any government position.

The two are currently in disagreements regarding Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which is a sweeping domestic policy bill that includes tax cuts, border security measures, and the removal of electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.

Donald Trump argued that the bill happens to be one of the best bills ever presented to congress.

According to Trump, the bill will have a Record Cut in Expenses around $1.6 Trillion dollars which he considered as the biggest tax cut given.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” He wrote