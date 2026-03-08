Trump Eyeing Delta Force Raids to Finish Iran’s Nuclear Program



The Trump administration is seriously considering sending elite Delta Force operators deep into Iran for high-risk ground raids on buried nuclear facilities, according to a fresh Semafor report.





After last year’s airstrikes that damaged key sites like Natanz and Isfahan, officials say air power alone may not fully eliminate the threat of loose nuclear material, centrifuges, or hidden weaponization efforts. Delta Force has long trained for exactly these “counter-WMD” missions—going in, seizing fissile material, and destroying what air strikes can’t reach.





The plan, developed over years by U.S. Central Command and coordinated with Israeli allies, reflects a no-nonsense approach: deny the mullahs any path to a bomb, even if it means putting America’s finest in harm’s way.





Critics whine about escalation or “another forever war,” but the reality is clear—Iran’s regime has spent decades building an underground nuclear machine while sponsoring terror across the region. Half-measures let them rebuild. President Trump isn’t playing games; he’s preparing the tools to end the threat for good.





If the order comes, Delta Force will execute with precision. Anything less invites disaster. America First means keeping the world’s most dangerous regime from going nuclear—by whatever means necessary.



HT AF POST