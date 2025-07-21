Trump floats ‘prosecuting Obama’ as president spirals from latest scandal

Donald Trump on Saturday seemed to show enthusiasm for “prosecuting Obama” as the president is reeling from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The president took to his own social media site over the weekend, first to pressure a GOP leader and then to highlight a Fox News panel all about the former president.

“Great job by young and talented Harrison Fields on FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “The Panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the ‘thugs’ who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud.”

Trump then added, “Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!”

MAGA media voice Eric Daugherty chimed in, “BREAKING: President Trump just floated ‘PROSECUTING OBAMA’ and his ‘thugs’ ‘…who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud.'”