Trump Forces Cuba’s Communists to the Table: Deal Offers Castro Clan a Soft Landing





President Trump is turning up the heat on Cuba’s crumbling regime, pushing for an economic lifeline that could finally end decades of communist stranglehold.





According to The Telegraph, the administration is negotiating a major package that includes an “off-ramp” for the Castro family and current president Miguel Díaz-Canel. They step down from power without facing exile or prosecution, allowed to stay on the island as the island shifts toward freedom.





This comes after Trump repeatedly declared the regime “at the end of the line” with no money, no oil, and a collapsing economy. He has assigned Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead high-level talks, signaling serious intent after Venezuela’s regime fell.





The deal would likely ease restrictions on travel, tourism, ports, and energy, injecting much-needed cash while demanding real democratic reforms. No more propping up dictators with American dollars or remittances.





For 67 years, the Castros have starved their people under socialism. Trump is offering a path out, but only if they surrender control. If they refuse, the pressure only intensifies.





Cuba’s liberation could be closer than ever. America First means ending tyranny in our backyard, not coddling it.