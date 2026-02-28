BREAKING: Trump FREAKS OUT and orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s AI after company refuses to allow it to power killer drones and surveil Americans.





Donald Trump threw a full-scale tantrum on Truth Social Friday, ordering all federal agencies to “immediately cease” using technology from Anthropic, the safety-conscious AI company that had the audacity to say no to autonomous killer drones and mass domestic surveillance of American citizens.





The meltdown came after days of escalating tensions between Anthropic and Trump’s “Department of War” over whether the Pentagon could use Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, for literally whatever it wanted, legal guardrails be damned.





Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei held firm, refusing to sign a contract that used legal language allowing the military to bypass any safeguards “at will.” His position was simple: don’t let AI autonomously kill people or spy on Americans without oversight. Apparently, to Trump, that makes you a “radical left woke company.”





The irony is almost too much to bear. While Trump screams that Anthropic is “putting American lives at risk,” intelligence analysts at the NSA and CIA are now scrambling — because they depend on Claude to sift through communications intercepts and intelligence reports. Former officials say CIA analysts are “anxious” to keep access to a tool that has genuinely deepened their national security work.





So, what’s Trump’s brilliant replacement plan? Grok — the AI built by his buddy Elon Musk. Government officials, both current and former, already consider it an inferior product. Grok is the AI system that spewed out racist and antisemitic content without prompting and once called itself “MechaHitler.”





But who needs quality when you have loyalty?



In a remarkable show of solidarity, nearly 225 employees from OpenAI and Google signed an open letter backing Anthropic’s stance, warning that the Pentagon was trying to “divide each company with fear.” Even Silicon Valley’s fiercest competitors recognized what was really happening: a power-hungry administration trying to bully a private company into handing over unchecked AI capabilities.





Senator Mark Warner said the quiet part loud: this looks less like national security policy and more like political retaliation dressed up in all-caps Truth Social rage.





Anthropic’s red lines — no autonomous lethal weapons, no mass surveillance of Americans — aren’t radical leftism. They’re the bare minimum of responsible AI governance.





Trump just made America’s intelligence apparatus weaker to own the libs.



Please like and share to highlight what Trump is trying to do…and watch out for killer robots!