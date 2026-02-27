Trump Funds Traoré’s Health Plan



Ibrahim Traoré has shifted Burkina Faso’s security focus eastward, but relations with the West are cautiously re-engaging through health diplomacy.





Under a new five-year health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, the United States has committed up to $147 million to support disease prevention and regional health security efforts. In return, Burkina Faso has pledged to increase its own domestic health spending by approximately $107 million.





The agreement allocates $12 million toward global health security initiatives, including strengthening local clinics and laboratory systems to improve outbreak detection and response capacity.





At the same time, Traoré’s government has launched a Presidential Health Initiative aimed at constructing 55 new medical centres across the country.





Despite previous diplomatic tensions, the renewed cooperation signals a pragmatic approach from both sides…separating geopolitical differences from urgent public health priorities.



