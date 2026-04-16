TRUMP GAMBLE: ‘STRANGLE IRAN’ PLAN RISKS GLOBAL SHOCK COLLISION”



Donald Trump is reportedly banking on a high-stakes strategy to force Iran back into negotiations by crushing its economy through escalating pressure, in what insiders describe as a calculated “squeeze until they cave” approach.





The idea is simple: tighten economic and maritime pressure until Tehran is forced to return to talks and accept concessions. But the timing is proving controversial.

At a recent meeting with Dutch royals, Trump reportedly urged stronger international backing for tougher measures, while Europe signalled it would not fully support any escalation unless active fighting stops





Trump also promised a coordinated list of countries joining the effort yet no list has emerged. Meanwhile, U.S. Navy officials insist the operation could be sustained long-term, but Pentagon sources warn it is straining naval readiness and potentially weakening America’s Pacific posture, a vulnerability closely watched by China.





Vice President JD Vance is reportedly on standby for rapid diplomatic moves if talks open. Analysts remain split: some believe Iran’s economy is already near breaking point, while others argue the regime will endure hardship rather than abandon its nuclear ambitions.