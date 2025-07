TRUMP GHOSTS SOUTH AFRICA AND IT’S GETTING MESSY





Southafrican President, Ramaphosa, sent a top guy to fix ties with the US. Trump’s team said nope, no visa, not talking.





Why? South Africa backed Palestine, worked with Iran, and called Trump a “racist” years ago.





Now Trump’s threatening 30 percent tariffs that could wipe out 100,000 jobs.



And the US is treating South Africa like it’s been blocked on WhatsApp.