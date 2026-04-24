Trump “gold card” visa sees just one approval despite billion-dollar claims



U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that only one person has been approved under President Donald Trump’s “gold card” visa program.

The scheme allows foreigners to pay at least $1 million for legal residency and work rights in the United States.

The figure contrasts sharply with earlier claims that the program generated $1.3 billion in sales within days.



At the time, Trump described the visa as essentially an “upgraded green card.”

The gap between expectations and actual approvals is now drawing attention.