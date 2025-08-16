Trump has been pushing for a ceasefire – Putin didn’t give it to him

There was palpable surprise in the hall when Presidents Putin and Trump left the podium as soon as they’d delivered their statements – without taking any questions.

Members of the Russian delegation, too, left the room swiftly without answering any of the questions journalists were shouting at them.

Clear signs that when it comes to the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump still have a major difference of opinion.

Donald Trump has been pushing for a Russian ceasefire. Vladimir Putin didn’t give it to him.

There was a very different vibe earlier in the day. President Trump had rolled out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin, treating the Kremlin leader as an honoured guest.

Today the Russian president got his moment in the geo-political limelight, sharing the stage with the leader of the world’s most powerful country.

But how will Trump react to what happened? He still hasn’t managed to persuade Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Previously he’d threatened a tougher approach to Russia, with ultimatums, deadlines and warnings of more sanctions if Moscow ignored calls for a ceasefire.