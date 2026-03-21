Trump has celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller

BREAKING: Robert (Bob) Mueller has passed away at age 82. A decorated Marine, former FBI Director, and lifelong defender of the rule of law, Mueller stepped into the fire when Donald Trump’s corruption threatened to rot the system from within.

He led the Russia investigation with surgical precision, uncovering a web of lies, indicting Trump allies, and documenting obstruction that shook the nation. While Trump and his enablers screamed, attacked, and tried to discredit him, Mueller never flinched—he let the facts speak, even when the system failed to act on them.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, has died. On his Truth Social account, Trump posted: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

To millions of American patriots, he was a hero who tried to hold a lawless president accountable in the face of unprecedented obstruction and political cowardice. His work exposed just how close America came to losing its democratic guardrails.

History will remember Mueller not for what others failed to do with his findings—but for having the courage to confront power when it mattered most.

Rest in peace, Bob.