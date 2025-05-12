US President, Donald Trump has hit back at critics after the Qatari royal family offered him $400 million super luxury jumbo jet for him to use as Air Force One.

Qatar recently offered Trump the $400 million super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet for him to use as Air Force One after infuriating and costly delays to an order he placed with Boeing for two new aircraft during his first term in 2018.

Trump appeared to confirm his intent to accept the lavish gift as he slammed his critics in a fiery Truth Social post on Sunday night.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump posted on his social media site on Sunday night. “Anybody can do that!”

Trump will reportedly keep the plane for his personal use after leaving the White House in a deal which would see ownership transferred to his presidential library foundation at the end of his term.

Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché, said in a statement that the “possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense.”

“But the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made,” the statement added.