Trump has publicly defended ban on foreign students from Harvard University

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, May 25, publicly defended his administration’s controversial move to block Harvard University from enrolling international students, escalating a dispute that has ignited legal action and widespread concern over the future of higher education in the United States. Posting on his social media platform TRUTH, Trump questioned the university’s international enrollment figures and criticized what he characterized as a lack of transparency and accountability.

“Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to. Nobody told us that!” Trump wrote. He argued that the administration’s demands, including detailed records of violent or illegal behavior involving non-immigrant students — were reasonable, citing the billions in federal funding Harvard receives annually.

The president insisted on receiving the names and countries of origin of international students, suggesting that Harvard should rely on its $53.2 billion endowment rather than seeking federal grants. “We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!” Trump added.

The comments follow a decision last Thursday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to revoke Harvard’s certification to enroll foreign nationals under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), citing the university’s failure to submit required reports of alleged misconduct by international students. The directive effectively halted the ability of one of the world’s most prestigious universities to admit foreign students, prompting a swift legal challenge. A federal judge has since issued a temporary hold on the decision.

Noem said Harvard was given until April 30 to submit the requested records or face the loss of its SEVP certification. “Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law,” she stated.

The White House has defended the broader crackdown on US universities as part of a campaign to combat what it describes as rising anti-Semitism and to roll back diversity initiatives. The administration has also taken steps to revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, accusing them of supporting Hamas, according to reporting by AFP.

The actions against Harvard extend beyond enrollment restrictions. The government has placed $9 billion in federal funding under review and has already frozen $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in official contracts. A Harvard Medical School researcher has also reportedly been targeted for deportation as part of the ongoing probe.

The potential financial and academic impact on Harvard is substantial. International students, who comprise more than a quarter of the university’s student population, contribute significantly through tuition and campus engagement. The sudden policy shift has thrown their academic futures into uncertainty and drawn criticism from educational leaders worldwide.

Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the federal government, calling the revocation unlawful and pledging to fight for the rights of its students. The outcome of the case could set a precedent for how US universities engage with international students and federal authorities in the coming years.