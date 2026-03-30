 Breaking News | Trump Hints At Seizing Iran’s Oil Lifeline As Kharg Island Emerges As Primary Target





In a major escalation signal amid the ongoing Iran war, former US President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States could seize Iran’s oil resources, stating that his “favourite thing is to take the oil” while hinting at a potential takeover of Kharg Island, the country’s most critical oil export hub.





Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, handles nearly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports and serves as the backbone of Tehran’s energy economy. Any attempt to capture or control the island would allow the US to severely disrupt Iran’s oil trade and apply immense economic pressure on the country.





Trump’s remarks come at a time when US forces have already deployed thousands of troops in the region, raising concerns about a possible ground offensive as the conflict intensifies.

The idea of seizing Kharg Island is being viewed as one of the most aggressive strategic options under consideration in the current war scenario.



However, military analysts have warned that such an operation would be highly risky. Kharg Island lies close to Iran’s mainland and within range of Iranian missile and drone systems, meaning any US ground presence could face sustained attacks. Experts caution that instead of ending the war quickly, a seizure attempt could prolong the conflict and expose American forces to significant danger.





The island’s strategic importance has made it a central target throughout the conflict, with previous US strikes reportedly focusing on military infrastructure while avoiding direct damage to oil facilities.

Controlling Kharg would not only impact Iran’s economy but also send shockwaves through global energy markets already strained by the ongoing war.





Trump’s latest comments underscore a shift toward more direct economic warfare targeting Iran’s energy lifeline, signaling that the conflict could enter a far more dangerous and unpredictable phase.



source: NDTV