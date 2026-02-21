Trump hit with demand to pay $1,700 to every family after tariff loss

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) demanded that President Donald Trump refund the households in his state after the U.S. Supreme Court found that the administration did not have the legal authority to collect $175 billion in tariffs.

“Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof,” Pritzker wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday. “This morning, your hand-picked Supreme Court Justices notified you that they are also unconstitutional.”

“On behalf of the people of Illinois, I demand a refund of $1,700 for every family in Illinois. There are 5,105,448 households in my state, bringing the total damages you owe to $8,679,261,600,” the governor continued.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that this is yet one more unconstitutional act by you and your administration. This letter and the attached invoice stand as an official notice that compensation is owed to the people of Illinois, and if you do not comply, we will pursue further action.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to the Supreme Court ruling by doubting that Americans would ever see a refund.