Trump hits back at those who say ‘Putin has already won’

It’s just over an hour until Trump is due to dial into a virtual meeting with Zelensky and other European leaders about the war in Ukraine.

But he’s already addressing the topic in posts on his platform Truth Social.

In his most recent message, the US president defends his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, taking place in Alaska.

He takes aim at journalists who, according to Trump, say: “Even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.'”

“What’s that all about?” Trump questions.

“We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime,” he writes. “But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!!”