Trump hosted party for ‘young women’ where Epstein was the only guest: New York Times

Donald Trump once hosted a party featuring “young women” where Jeffrey Epstein “was the only other guest,” the New York Times reported over the weekend.

In an article titled “Inside the Long Friendship Between Trump and Epstein,” Alan Feuer and Matthew Goldstein write that, “For nearly 15 years, the two men socialized together in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla., before a falling out that preceded Mr. Epstein’s first arrest.”

Part of that article contains an interesting anecdote about the party.

According to the report, “when Mr. Trump hosted a party at Mar-a-Lago for young women in a so-called calendar girl competition, Mr. Epstein was the only other guest.” The report cites George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman who arranged the event.

“Mr. Houraney recalled being surprised that Mr. Epstein was the only other person on the guest list,” the report states before quoting the man.

“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s,” Mr. Houraney told The New York Times in 2019. “You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’”

The article continues:

“Mr. Houraney’s then-girlfriend and business partner, Jill Harth, later accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct on the night of the party. In a lawsuit, Ms. Harth said that Mr. Trump took her into a bedroom and forcibly kissed and fondled her, and restrained her from leaving. She also said that a 22-year-old contestant told her that Mr. Trump later that night crawled into her bed uninvited.”