TRUMP: IF WE LOSE THE MIDTERMS, DEMS WILL IMPEACH ME



Trump told Republicans they have to win the midterms, not just for the party, but for him.





He warned that if they lose, Democrats will come up with a reason to impeach him again.





He admitted Republicans didn’t impeach Biden, saying it’s because “they’re meaner than we are.”





For Trump, keeping Democrats out of power is about one thing: protecting himself.



“You got to win the midterms.



If we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me.





I’ll get impeached.



We don’t impeach them.





Because they’re meaner than we are.



We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things.”