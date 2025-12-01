Trump insults reporter who probed him about his recent MRI scan

Donald Trump lashed out at a female reporter after she asked him about his recent MRI scan.

Speaking on Air Force One on Sunday, November 30, the US president said he “aced” a cognitive test during his latest checkup.

A reporter then asked the US President what part of his body was checked during the MRI scan.

“I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump told the reporter.

This is the third female reporter Trump would insult in one month.

Trump previously took aim at veteran New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, calling her “a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out,” and before that, he told Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, to be “quiet, piggy.”