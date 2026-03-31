Breaking News : Trump Interested in Asking Arab Countries to Help Fund the War with Iran White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt





WASHINGTON – In a significant development amid the ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday, March 30, 2026, that President Donald Trump is “quite interested” in calling on Arab countries to help cover the costs of the conflict.





When asked during the daily press briefing whether Gulf states such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates would “step up” to fund the war – similar to their major financial contributions during the 1991 Persian Gulf War – Leavitt responded:





“I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do. I won’t get ahead of him on that, but certainly it’s an idea that I know that he has, and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”





The comments come as the White House also reported that diplomatic talks with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict are “progressing well,” even as public statements from Iran differ from private communications.





This proposal reflects an effort to offset the substantial financial costs of the military campaign (reportedly running into tens of billions of dollars), while drawing a historical parallel to coalition burden-sharing in past Middle East operations.



Sources:

– Reuters