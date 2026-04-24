TRUMP: IRAN IS THE ONE UNDER TIME PRESSURE — NOT AMERICA — AS THEIR OIL INFRASTRUCTURE FACES EXPLOSION



President Trump slammed the media narrative that he is under time pressure in the Iran standoff.





“I took it out militarily,” Trump said. “Now all we’re doing is sitting back and seeing what deal and if they don’t want to make a deal, then I’ll finish it up militarily with the other 25% of the targets.”





He rejected the spin outright: “Every story I see says, ‘oh, Trump is under time pressure!’ I’m not, no.”





Trump turned the pressure back on the regime: “You know who’s under time pressure? THEY are! Because if they don’t get their oil moving, their whole oil infrastructure is going to explode. You know what that means? Because they have no place to store it!”