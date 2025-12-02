Trump is targeting Nigeria’s oil – Pastor Tunde Bakare



Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, said President Donald Trump’s recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) and claims of Christian genocide are motivated by Trump’s interest in Nigeria’s oil and mineral wealth.





Speaking during a State of the Nation Address, Bakare said the Trump administration sees Nigeria’s oil, minerals, real estate, and emerging technology sectors as key to its foreign and economic agenda.





He recalled a vision after Trump’s 2024 election win where Trump arrived in Lagos dressed in Arabian attire, signaling “particular interest” linked to Middle East politics, oil, and technology.

Bakare said, “It was clear to us that President Donald Trump was going to have a particular interest in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s oil wealth and other mineral resources will be critical to the Trump presidency, as will our role in the value chain of emerging technologies.”





Bakare warned the attire symbolized religious implications that could spark social unrest if mismanaged. He described Trump’s leadership as transactional and urged Nigeria’s government to propose a mutually beneficial business plan that supports US interests while securing Nigeria’s security, education, industrialisation, and access to advanced technology.





He criticized Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, especially in the Middle Belt, North-West, and South-East, calling continued att+cks a “sh@me on the Nigerian state.”





Bakare urged President Bola Tinubu to take bold action beyond recruiting security personnel, proposing a national apology, a Victims and Survivors Register, enhanced military and paramilitary presence, and advanced surveillance. He also recommended state, zonal, and community policing under federal coordination.





Calling for structural reforms, Bakare highlighted Nigeria’s “real challenge” as the “Nigeria Question” — identity, dignity, equity, coexistence, and governance.