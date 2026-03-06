Breaking News : Trump Issues Ultimatum – Iran Must Surrender Unconditionally Or Face Total Defeat In Seven-day war!





In a fiery Truth Social post today, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Iran, declaring “No deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” as joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes continue to hammer Tehran and key military sites.





Trump, claiming “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” outlined a post-surrender vision: after capitulation and the installation of “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s),” America and its allies would rebuild the nation “economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before” — signing off with the provocative slogan “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!”





This demand arrives on Day 7 of the blistering conflict, triggered by Israel’s preemptive strikes and Iran’s missile barrages. Reports confirm Israeli forces have targeted leadership bunkers linked to the late Supreme Leader, while Iranian drones have struck Gulf oil facilities, spiking Brent crude to nearly $90 per barrel and rattling global markets. Trump also extended an olive branch to Iranian defectors, offering immunity, but warned holdouts face “guaranteed de∆th.”





Iran’s response? Defiant rejection. Officials vow no surrender and “total resistance” to foreign interference, with Supreme Leader proxies labeling Trump’s terms a “humiliating fantasy.”





As tensions boil, former U.S. officials warn of “no clear plan” from the White House, raising fears of a broader regional inferno.





The world holds its breath: Is this the endgame for the Iranian regime, or the spark for World War III? Stay tuned for updates.



Sources: Al Jazeera (March 4, 2026), France 24 (March 2, 2026), Democracy Now! (March 5, 2026), and Reuters live coverage.