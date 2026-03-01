TRUMP JUST SANK 9 IRANIAN WARSHIPS & DESTROYED THEIR NAVAL HQ — THEN MADE A JOKE ABOUT IT!





President Donald Trump just posted this on social media with the confidence of a man playing a video game “We have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships. We are going after the rest They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea!”





Then he added “We also largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.”



And then in true Trump fashion he ended with: “Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”





This man is announcing the destruction of an entire nation’s navy like he’s posting a golf score. A sitting US president joking about sinking warships in the middle of a LIVE WAR.





Iran has missiles raining on Israel, bases burning across the Middle East, and Trump is on social media with one liners.





Meanwhile real people are dying on BOTH sides every single minute.