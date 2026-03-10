Trump just vowed to block ALL legislation until Congress passes his voting bill, then bragged Democrats “probably won’t win an election for 50 years” if it passes.





The SAVE America Act, which squeaked through the House 218-213 on pure party lines, would force every voter to show up in person with a passport or birth certificate just to register.





More than 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents. The Center for American Progress estimates it could create new voting hurdles for up to 100 million people





It gets worse.



The bill would take effect immediately upon signing right before midterm elections. Election officials who register someone without perfect paperwork could face prison time, even if the voter is a citizen.





And every state would be forced to hand its voter rolls over to DHS for screening through a database that has already been flagging actual citizens as noncitizens.





The problem this is supposed to solve? It barely exists. Utah reviewed its entire voter registration list, over 2 million voters, and found exactly one noncitizen registered and zero who actually voted.





Here’s the real backdrop: a new NBC News poll shows 62% of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation and cost of living and Democrats hold a 6-point lead on the generic congressional ballot He’s staring down a brutal midterm, so instead of winning voters, he’s trying to eliminate them.





Senate Democrats have vowed to kill it. Schumer called it Jim Crow for the 21st century. Even Republican senators like Murkowski and Collins have pushed back.





Trump’s approval is underwater. His economy numbers are tanking. Democrats are up 6 points on the congressional ballot. So instead of earning votes, he’s trying to make sure millions of people can’t cast them