Trump launches new attack on conservative Supreme Court justices in morning melt down

President Donald Trump started his morning with a furious Truth Social rant against the Supreme Court, complaining they are not loyal enough to him and not endorsing policies he wants.

In particular, he took aim at the justices for striking down his reciprocal tariff scheme, as well as their visible skepticism to his executive order rewriting the Fourteenth Amendment to abolish birthright citizenship — and lashed out at Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as “low IQ,” an insult he routinely uses on Black women.

“How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes,” fumed Trump. “The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!).”

“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW,” said Trump (this is not true). “It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain ‘Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for.”

“Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable,” Trump continued. “One little sentence would have stoped[sic] this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!”

“No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to ‘Pack the Court,’ it’s already Packed!” he concluded in a fury.