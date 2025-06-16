TRUMP LAUNCHES TRUMP MOBILE PHONE



By: Bloomberg



President Donald Trump is launching a Trump-branded mobile phone service, that will rely on wireless networks and hardware that is “made in America.”





Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., unveiled the service Monday at Trump Tower in New York on the 10-year anniversary of their father’s announcement that he would run in the 2016 presidential election.





Businesses that purchase network capacity from one of the big three US wireless networks—known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators, or MVNOs—are an increasingly hot category for reaching niche markets.





The trio of actors who host of the popular Smartless podcast, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, recently announced they are starting their own phone company on T-Mobile’s network aimed at low-data-usage customers who’d like to save money on their bills each month.