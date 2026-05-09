TRUMP MEDIA REPORTS $406 MILLION LOSS ON LESS THAN $1 MILLION IN Q1 REVENUE





Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, reported a quarterly net loss of approximately $406 million for Q1 2026 while generating under $1 million in revenue, according to the company’s latest financial filing.





The figures quickly drew attention online because of the unusually large gap between losses and revenue. Company filings show the losses were largely linked to non-cash accounting charges, stock-based compensation, and expenses tied to digital asset investments, including Bitcoin-related holdings.





For comparison, many small local businesses generate higher quarterly revenue than the platform reported during the same period — which sparked widespread discussion across financial and technology communities about sustainability, valuation, and investor expectations in modern media companies.





Despite the heavy losses, the company says it remains focused on expanding its platform ecosystem and long-term digital strategy.



Source: Trump Media & Technology Group Q1 2026 financial filing, reported by Reuters and The Guardian.