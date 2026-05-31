BREAKING: Trump melts down after court rules his name must come off the Kennedy Center, then calls for canceling his own birthday concert

A federal judge on Friday ordered that Trump’s name be removed from the Kennedy Center, and the president responded the way he always does: by lashing out on Truth Social and threatening to burn the whole thing down. Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama appointee, ruled that the Kennedy Center’s board had no authority to add Trump’s name to the historic venue despite the president’s promises of hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations.

Trump fired back hard, calling Cooper a “Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge” and demanding he be impeached. He also went after the judge’s wife by name, a move that drew immediate criticism as an attempt to intimidate the federal judiciary.

The meltdown didn’t stop there. Hours earlier, Trump had floated the idea of making himself the headline performer at the “Freedom 250” concert series, a planned celebration of the country’s 250th birthday. After several artists, including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and Young MC, pulled out of the event, Trump turned around and called for it to be scrapped entirely. He dismissed the departing performers as “overpriced singers” with “the yips” and suggested replacing the whole concert with a MAGA rally instead.

The whiplash was striking even by Trump’s standards. Within the span of a single Saturday, he went from casting himself as the star who would save Freedom 250 to demanding it be canceled outright, all while attacking a sitting federal judge by name and dragging the judge’s spouse into the fight.

The Kennedy Center ruling is part of a broader pattern of courts pushing back on Trump’s attempts to put his name and brand on public institutions. The judge’s order was clear: the prestige of a national cultural landmark is not the president’s to trademark.