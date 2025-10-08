Trump Mocks Al Sharpton By Posting an Old Photo of Him and Calling His TV Show ‘Lowest Rated in History’

President Trump has reignited his feud with Rev. Al Sharpton by posting an old photo of him on Truth Social and calling for an investigation into why the civil rights leader still has a TV show he called the “lowest rated in history.”

According to the New York Post, Trump recently shared the decades-old photo showing a young Sharpton wearing a red shirt, suspenders, and a large gold pendant. The president used the post to renew his attacks on mainstream media, urging the Federal Communications Commission to revoke broadcast licenses from NBC and ABC.

In his post, Trump claimed Sharpton once admired him, saying, “I knew Al Sharpton for many years, not that it matters, but he was a major ‘TRUMP’ fan. He’d ask me to go to his fake Rallies all the time, because I brought BIG Crowds, and he couldn’t get anybody to come without me.”

Trump also mentioned Sharpton’s involvement in the 1987 Tawana Brawley case, where a teenage girl falsely accused several men of rape, saying it damaged Sharpton’s reputation.

He went on to accuse NBC Chairman Brian Roberts of keeping Sharpton’s show on air for political reasons, calling PoliticsNation “one of the lowest rated shows in television history.” Trump claimed Roberts refused to cancel it because doing so “wouldn’t be politically correct.”

Trump also widened his criticism to other networks, accusing NBC and ABC of bias. He claimed both networks air mostly pro-Democrat content and are “97% negative to Republicans.”

Sharpton’s TV show, PoliticsNation, currently airs weekly on MSNBC. Trump has repeatedly suggested the government should consider stripping licenses from major outlets that criticize him