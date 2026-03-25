BREAKING: Trump Moves Closer to Ground War as Thousands of U.S. Troops Deployed Toward Iran





Donald Trump is moving the United States closer to a potential ground war with Iran, ordering thousands of elite Army paratroopers to deploy to the Middle East as his administration weighs its next step.





U.S. officials say troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, including rapid-response forces trained to deploy within hours, are now preparing for high-risk missions. While the administration hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll be sent directly into Iran, the fact that the option is on the table is raising alarm.





The deployment follows a steady escalation. The 82nd Airborne abruptly pulled out of a training exercise earlier this month as Trump expanded bombing operations inside Iran, signaling that plans were already shifting behind the scenes.





At the same time, thousands of Marines are being moved into position on warships heading toward the region, with additional forces expected soon. The military buildup is happening quickly, and it’s not subtle.





Officials are also discussing a potential seizure of Kharg Island, a critical piece of Iran’s oil infrastructure that handles the vast majority of its exports. Taking it could give the U.S. leverage, but it would also put American troops directly in the line of fire from Iranian missiles and drones.





All of this comes as Trump has refused to rule out putting U.S. troops on Iranian soil — a move that could pull the country into a deeper and far more dangerous conflict.