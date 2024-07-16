Trump names J.D. Vance as his VP pick

Donald Trump has chosen Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president wrote that “after lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Vance, a 39-year-old who grew up in Kentucky and Ohio, has served as a junior U.S. senator in Ohio since 2023 and rose to prominence in 2016 with his.

JD Vance, 39, the junior senator from Ohio, had gained attention with his support for Trump and his alignment with Trump’s base issues. A Yale graduate and author of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance’s political transformation from a “never-Trumper” to a Trump ally has been notable. Although he has expressed a preference for continuing his Senate career, he remains a potential VP candidate. Trump has reportedly dismissed rumors that Vance’s beard might be a disqualifying factor, showing flexibility in his considerations.

In the Running were

Doug Burgum, 67, governor of North Dakota, has impressed Trump with his pragmatic approach and political acumen. Though Burgum’s presidential bid was lackluster, his endorsement of Trump and conservative credentials, including support for a restrictive abortion stance, have kept him in the mix. Despite potential issues with his position on abortion, Trump values Burgum’s low-key demeanor and business background.

Marco Rubio, 53, the Florida senator, has evolved from a 2016 rival to a strong Trump supporter. Rubio’s youth, charisma, and potential to appeal to Latino voters make him a compelling choice. However, the constitutional requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to be from different states poses a complication, as both Trump and Rubio are Floridians. This issue could be addressed through a significant electoral win or a change in residency.

Tim Scott: The South Carolina senator is notable for his optimistic conservatism and was a vocal supporter of Trump during his primary campaign. Despite a lackluster presidential run, his endorsement of Trump and strong performances at rallies have kept him in consideration.

Byron Donalds: A rising star in conservative circles, the 45-year-old congressman from Florida has gained attention for his promotion of black conservatism and his alignment with Trump. While his prospects have recently cooled, his profile remains one to watch.

Elise Stefanik: As the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, Stefanik has shifted from a moderate to a staunch Trump ally. Though she has expressed eagerness to serve in any capacity within the Trump administration, she is less prominent on recent VP lists.

Tulsi Gabbard: A former Democrat and critic of establishment policies, Gabbard’s inclusion would be a significant surprise. Her unconventional political background and recent alignment with conservative media make her an intriguing but unlikely choice.

Kristi Noem: The governor of South Dakota was once a top choice among Trump supporters. However, controversy over her memoir detailing acts of animal cruelty has diminished her chances.

As Trump prepares to make his choice, the dynamics of his running mate selection reflect a blend of loyalty, strategic positioning, and potential electoral impact.