BREAKING: SECURITY RISK! Trump nearly leaks classified intel after admitting he ignored experienced generals’ military advice and endangered troops in Iran pilot rescue mission





In the span of just a few extraordinary minutes at the White House today, Donald Trump nearly leaked classified military intelligence, admitted he overruled his own generals on a mission that could have killed hundreds of Americans, and stopped to compliment a four-star general’s looks.





We wish we could say that this is satire, but this happened today at the White House podium.





Even worse, this all transpired right after Trump vowed to track down the reporter who leaked the story that one of the pilots shot down over Iran had not been initially rescued — a damning revelation about the failures of his vaunted military operation. Rather than address the substance of that failure, Trump’s instinct was pure autocrat: find the leaker, punish the truth-teller.





Then, almost immediately, he nearly became the biggest leaker in the room himself.



When a reporter asked whether all of his military advisers had supported the rescue mission, Trump’s answer was stunning in its candor: “There were people within the military that said this is not a wise…” He paused and then said, “I decided to do it.”





His own generals told him not to do it. He did it anyway. And then he wanted to tell the whole world exactly how many troops he sent in.



“How many men did you send altogether, approximately, for the operation?” Trump asked Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine — out loud, at a public press conference, on camera.

Caine’s response was the desperate intervention of a man watching classified information about to spill onto live television: “I’d love to keep that a secret.”





Trump’s response to being told by the nation’s top military officer that troop numbers should remain classified? “Okay, well, but I will tell you the number. I’ll keep it a secret, but it was hundreds and hundreds of these people.”





He then pivoted — mid-sentence, mid-crisis — to compliment General Caine’s appearance. “Is he central casting?” Trump marveled, apparently unable to get through a discussion about a mission that nearly cost hundreds of American lives without remarking on how cinematic his general looks.





Then came the line that should haunt every American: “Hundreds of people could have been killed. Forget about the equipment, a lot of equipment, nobody cares. Hundreds of people could have been killed.”



Nobody cares about the equipment? The American taxpayers’ money and the military hardware lost over Iran? Nobody cares?





The generals said it wasn’t wise. Trump understood. Trump did it anyway. Hundreds of Americans were put in mortal danger. And when someone told the truth about what went wrong, Trump threatened to destroy them — while nearly spilling classified troop numbers himself at a press conference.





The most frightening thing is that this is the man with the nuclear codes.



Please like and share this if you think the commander in chief shouldn’t need his own general to stop him from leaking classified intel at a press conference.