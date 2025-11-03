Trump never said, “I’m coming to bommmb Nigeria tomorrow.” He simply told Tinvbu: “Fix your country’s secvrity, elim¡nate the terr0r¡sts, or I will come and do it myself.”





All the President needs to do is put real pressure on the mil¡tary/service chiefs, give them every resource required to w¡pe out the te770r¡sts—instead of negotiating or offering them amn3sty—bring their sponsors to book. Take decisive action, not just empty words.





If Trvmp had ordered something that didn’t ben3fit Nigerian citizens, it would have been implemented without hesitation since yesterday.





Nigerians deserve to live in a safe Nigeria and it is not too much to ask for.