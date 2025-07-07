Trump new action on Elon Musk is devastating, people are wondering what might happen to that extent

The fued between President Trump and Elon Musk seem to be gaining its stance again as they are back jabbing each other on the social media.

Trump backlashed at Elon while reigniting his stance against electric vehicle (EV) mandates via a post on social media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserts that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was aware of his opposition to EV mandates before endorsing him for President.

According to Trunp it was “ridiculous” that Musk overlooked it mandate which was a key component of his campaign platform.

He emphasized that while he finds electric cars acceptable, he believes individuals should not be forced to own them.

The post criticizes Musk, suggesting that he has received more subsidies than any individual in history. He argues that without these subsidies “Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

He listed potential consequences, including the cessation of rocket launches, satellite deployments, and electric car production, which he claims would save the country a significant amount of money.

Concluding his post, Trump suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was previously headed by Musl, should “take a good, hard look at this” due to the potential financial savings.