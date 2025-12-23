TRUMP: NEW BATTLESHIPS “100 TIMES MORE POWERFUL” THAN WWII IOWA-CLASS, “THERE’S NEVER BEEN ANYTHING LIKE THESE SHIPS”





“I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin construction of two brand-new, very large, largest we’ve ever built battleships.





You used to build the Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Alabama, many others.



These are bigger.



They’ll be 100 times the force, the power.





There’s never been anything like these ships.



These have been under design consideration for a long time. It started with me in my first term because I said, why aren’t we doing battleships like we used to?





They’re longer by a little bit, bigger ships, but they hold much more.



They use the word lethality.”



Source: C-SPAN