TRUMP ON IRAN’S LATEST PROPOSAL: IF THERE’S ANY MENTION OF NUCLEAR, I THROW THE LETTER AWAY



President Trump dismissed Iran’s latest proposal with zero tolerance for nuclear ambitions.





“I looked at it, and if I don’t like the first sentence, I just throw it away,” Trump said. “If they have any nuclear of any form, I don’t read the rest of their letter. It’s over.”





He continued: “They know it. Everybody knows it. They’re not in a good position right now. They’re in a very bad position.”





Trump made clear the standard: “They have to do the right thing. They know what the right thing is. And if they don’t, they know what’s gonna happen.”





He repeated his firm stance: “If there’s any mention of nuclear, it’s not happening. They can’t have nuclear. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. They can’t have anything having to do with nuclear. And they know that. They know that very well.”