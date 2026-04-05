BREAKING: Trump Opens Easter Morning With F-Bomb Threat to Iran While Pope Calls for Peace

Donald Trump greeted Easter Sunday not with a message of faith or reflection, but with a profanity-laced threat to Iran posted to Truth Social at 8:03 in the morning.

“Open the F–n’ Strait, you crazy b–ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote, closing the post with “Praise be to Allah” before signing his own name.

The 79-year-old president, who skipped church on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, spent his Easter morning on social media while his schedule listed closed-door “executive time” ahead of a private dinner with Melania Trump.

The unhinged post was the latest in a series of escalating threats over Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply flows. Just days earlier, during his Wednesday night primetime address, Trump had insisted the strait was irrelevant to American energy needs. By Saturday he was threatening to rain hell on Iran over it, though he misspelled “rain” as “reign” in the process.

The contrast with the rest of the Christian world was stark. From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV delivered his Easter message calling on world leaders to choose peace over war.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace,” the pope said. “Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue.”

One leader spent Easter Sunday threatening to bomb a country into hell. The other asked the world to lay down its weapons. The difference could not have been more clear.