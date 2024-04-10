Trump opposes ban on abortion nationwide

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thinks each state should decide their own rules about abortion. He made a video where he talked about this and didn’t say he supports a national ban on abortion, after giving different opinions before.

“Many people want to know my thoughts on abortion and abortion rights,” Trump said in the video on his Truth Social website. I think that now that abortion is legal, each state will decide if it is allowed through voting or making laws. And whatever they choose will be the rule for everyone in the state.

In the video, Trump did not say when he thinks abortion should be banned during pregnancy. He didn’t support a national cutoff that Democrats could use against him in the upcoming election. However, by supporting the mix of different ideas, he can be linked to the toughest state laws that President Joe Biden and his campaign are trying to connect him to.

Anti-abortion activists were really upset that Trump didn’t do more.

In the video, he said he did something good for the United States. “The Supreme Court decided to stop Roe v. ” Wade said he was happy that he was the one who ended the law about abortions, and he thanked the conservative judges who helped overturn it.

He once again said he supports three exceptions in certain cases, like when a woman is raped, there’s incest, or the mother’s life is in danger. He also talked about how different states have different rules about abortion after the court’s Dobbs v. caseWade decision, has sparked a lot of controversy and debate. The decision could have a big impact on women’s rights and access to abortion in the United States. Wade decision explained simply.

“A lot of states will change. ” “Some will have more weeks than others, and that’s just how it is,” he said. “In the end, it’s all about what the people want. ”

Trump believed that the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion gave people who are against it a lot of power to make deals. He wanted to use this power to make both sides happy and bring the country together. Abortion is a very controversial issue in American politics, with some people thinking it’s murder and others thinking it’s a right for women.

SBA Pro-Life America, a major organization against abortion, quickly criticized the announcement.

“The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said she is very unhappy with President Trump’s decision,” “Unborn babies and their mothers should be protected by the government and supported by the whole country from the harm caused by abortions. ” The Dobbs decision gives permission for both states and Congress to take action.

SenatorLindsey Graham, a politician from South Carolina who supports Trump, disagrees with him about whether states should make their own rules about abortion. Mike Pence, who is against abortion and was Trump’s vice president, is now competing with him to be the Republican nominee for this year. He has also said that he will not support Trump. This has upset many pro-life supporters of Trump.

Trump went on a social media app called Truth Social on Monday and criticized his critics. He said that Dannenfelser and Graham were not helpful and blamed them for the Democrats winning elections. He also told Graham to focus on the wars that he supports, where many people are dying.

Biden’s team acted fast, using the opportunity to their advantage. Spokesperson Ammar Moussa posted on X that Trump supports all abortion bans, even those with no exceptions. “and he’s proudly talking about his part in making this terrible place. ”

Biden said Trump is to blame for causing cruelty and chaos in America since the Dobbs decision. He said women are being denied medical care and forced to travel long distances for help.

“Trump is facing problems and he is aware of it,” Biden mentioned at a fundraiser in Chicago on Monday.

Jenny Lawson, who runs Planned Parenthood Votes, said she is sure that the people who said no to anti-abortion laws in the past will do the same in the 2024 election against Donald Trump and his supporters.

During a Biden campaign call, a Texas mom named Kaitlyn Kash talked to reporters about her struggles. She had to go to another state for medical care after she lost one baby, and then had trouble getting a procedure after giving birth to a healthy baby. She blames Trump for making it harder for her to get the care she needed.

“Kash said that what happened to me was avoidable, but it happened because of Donald Trump. ”

Biden’s team made a commercial with a woman from Texas named Amanda Zurawski. She almost died twice because she couldn’t get help for a miscarriage, due to a law in Texas that blocks abortions. This law was made because of Donald Trump’s decision to overturn Roe v. WadeWade

Last month, Trump said in a radio interview that he was thinking about supporting a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But he also seemed unsure about making it a law for the whole country.

Republican-controlled states have put in place many new rules after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. Wade, go ahead. Over 12 states run by the GOP have made abortion illegal, and others have made the time allowed for getting an abortion shorter.

Other procedures related to making babies have had limits, like in vitro fertilization. It became a big issue in a campaign after the Alabama Supreme Court said this year that frozen embryos can be seen as children by the law. Trump said he really wants IVF to be available. The government officials in Alabama and the Republican Governor. Kay Ivey said that she will make sure that IVF providers can’t be sued for any mistakes they make.

Democrats think that supporting abortion rights makes more people vote for them, and they have done better than expected in elections as a result. Voters in seven states voted to support abortion rights. Abortion will also be on the ballot in more states like Florida, Maryland, and New York this year.

Trump has been talking about abortion during the campaign. He says he is very against it, but he also blames other Republicans for the party’s losses in 2022 because they didn’t allow any exceptions.

In the video, Trump told Republicans to listen to their feelings about this issue. But keep in mind, you also need to win elections to bring back our culture and save our country, which is currently declining.

Instead, he has tried to make Democrats look like the extreme ones on this issue.

Democrats and Biden’s team have been focusing on this problem as they try to show the differences between them and Trump.

Most surveys have found that the majority of Americans think that abortion should be allowed in the early stages of pregnancy. Roughly half of American adults think women should be able to have an abortion at 15 weeks, a recent survey found.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that most abortions between 2012 and 2021 happened during the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.