Trump orders House Committee to carry out thorough congressional probe into alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria

U.S. Congressman Riley M. Moore has revealed that President Donald Trump instructed him and the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his verified X account, Moore stated that Trump’s directive follows growing reports alleging that thousands of Christians across Nigeria face attacks, discrimination, and pressure because of their faith.

He also noted that the committee had already begun preliminary work on the issue, and the latest instruction would deepen efforts to uncover the full scope of the situation.

Moore announced that the committee will convene a roundtable discussion with experts, human rights organizations, and religious leaders to better understand the security challenges and alleged violations of religious freedom in various parts of Nigeria.’

According to him, the session aims to “build on the work we’ve done so far” by gathering detailed information and testimonies.