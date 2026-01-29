Trump orders officials to beef up his public schedule to wade off questions about his stamina

US President Donald Trump has instructed his team to significantly expand the details of his public schedule, a move aimed at countering growing scrutiny over his energy levels and workload as he approaches 80.

In recent months, vague entries such as signing ceremonies, policy discussions and meetings with industry executives, many of them held behind closed doors, have increasingly appeared on the daily schedule released to the media each night. According to sources familiar with the decision, the changes were deliberate and personally directed by Trump.

Despite frequent public appearances, some lasting several hours, Trump had grown irritated by reports suggesting his days were lighter than during his first term. Analyses of his official schedule had fueled speculation about his health and stamina, a perception the president believed was unfair and misleading.

To address this, aides began listing private meetings and engagements that previously would not have appeared on the public calendar. These include closed-door discussions with Cabinet members, executives and outside visitors, as well as interviews and calls.

Some listings, such as “Policy Time” or “Signing Time” in the Oval Office, provide few specifics but reflect periods when Trump reviews and signs documents — a task he insists on doing personally rather than using an autopen.

Multiple sources said the directive to bulk up the schedule came directly from Trump, who has long been sensitive to any suggestion that he is slowing down.

His frustration reportedly intensified after a late-2025 media report argued that his age was affecting his performance, noting a sharp drop in official appearances compared to his first year in office, later start times for events and fewer domestic trips.

Trump wanted it publicly understood that even when not in front of cameras, he remains engaged throughout the day. In response to questions about the changes, the White House released a week of his private schedule, showing a packed agenda of phone calls, meetings and other engagements stretching from early morning into the evening.

Over that period, the president held dozens of meetings and calls involving foreign leaders, business executives, lawmakers, media figures, administration officials and family members. While some days began later than others, most extended well past 7 p.m., according to the internal calendar.

This is not the first time Trump has sought to shape perceptions of his work ethic. Near the end of his first term, daily guidance to the press included a line personally dictated by the president emphasizing that he worked “from early in the morning until late in the evening,”