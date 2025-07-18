Trump orders release of Jeffrey Epstein Court documents 

U.S. President, Donald Trump, has directed the Justice Department to release additional court documents related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following growing pressure from his supporters.

“Due to the ridiculous amount of publicity surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all relevant Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval,” Trump posted.

It remains unclear whether Trump intends for the documents to be made public. Typically, such releases require formal approval from a judge.

The president also announced plans to sue The Wall Street Journal over a report alleging that a suggestive birthday greeting bearing his name was sent to Epstein in 2003. The newspaper claims the letter, allegedly sent on Epstein’s 50th birthday, featured typewritten text within the outline of a naked woman and included a fabricated conversation between Trump and Epstein. Trump dismissed the letter as “fake” and said, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the letter was part of a compilation of greetings arranged by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for her role in sex trafficking minors and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Shortly after Trump’s directive, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated: “We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

A grand jury, composed of citizens, is tasked with determining whether there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges. Their findings must still be tested in court before any conviction.

It is unclear whether Trump’s order pertains to grand jury proceedings from Epstein’s earlier cases in the 2000s or the 2019 federal charges. The White House has not yet clarified.

Some grand jury material has already been unsealed, including documents related to the controversial 2006 Florida case, where Epstein faced minor charges despite serious allegations from underage victims.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to release files linked to Epstein. However, Bondi recently claimed the Justice Department found no so-called “client list” implicating powerful individuals and reaffirmed that Epstein had taken his own life—contrary to conspiracy theories that persist about his death.

This announcement followed Bondi’s earlier claims that she would soon reveal significant new evidence, including names and flight logs of those who had traveled with Epstein or visited his private island. Her reversal sparked outrage from Trump supporters, some of whom called for her resignation over what they viewed as a betrayal.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who had been critical of the administration’s delay in releasing Epstein-related material, praised Trump’s latest move: “This is massive. It’s something we’ve been calling for, and it’s a big win for the grassroots.”

Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.