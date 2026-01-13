TRUMP ORDERS SOMALIS OUT BY MARCH 17TH



President Trump just ended protection for thousands of Somali families. By March 17th, they must leave the country they’ve called home.





THIS IS OUR WAKE-UP CALL, AFRICA.



While we seek acceptance elsewhere, our continent remains rich in land, resources, and untapped potential. We have everything we need gold, oil, fertile soil, and the most youthful population on Earth.





It’s time we stopped looking outward and started building inward. Time we recognized that no one will value us until we value ourselves. Time we remembered that the Africa our ancestors knew was powerful, united, and self-sufficient.





We don’t need to beg for space at someone else’s table when we can build our own.





Africa is beautiful. Africa is home. And Africa is waiting for us to believe in her again.