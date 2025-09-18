Trump Orders the Removal of Slavery Images and Exhibits from All U.S. National Parks

President Trump has ordered the removal of various images and exhibits about slavery from U.S. national parks, including the famous Civil War photo “The Scourged Back.” The move follows his March 27 executive order targeting “divisive” interpretations of American history.

Sources familiar with the matter said the order instructs the Interior Department to remove displays that reflect what Trump calls “corrosive ideology” critical of historic American figures, according to People.

One of the exhibits under review is “The Scourged Back,” photographed in 1863. The image shows Gordon, an enslaved man who escaped to freedom, with deep scars across his back from severe whippings. Historians consider it one of the most famous portraits documenting slavery during the Civil War era.

The White House said no final decision has been made and confirmed the exhibits remain under review. The National Park Service explained that materials highlighting only negative aspects of U.S. history could “distort understanding” instead of broadening it.

Officials said Trump’s directive is being applied not only to slavery, but also affects exhibits on racism, sexism, gay rights, and the treatment of Indigenous people. Critics, including educators, warn that the policy gives the federal government broader power to control how history is presented.

The move comes weeks after Trump accused the Smithsonian of being “out of control” and overly focused on slavery. In an August 19 Truth Social post, he called the museums “woke” and pledged to review their content as well.

Trump’s order also directs Vice President J.D. Vance, in his role as a member of the Smithsonian Board of Regents, to oversee the removal of what Trump calls “race-centered ideology” from Smithsonian museums, research centers, and the National Zoo.