Trump Orders U.S. Navy To Shoot Down Mine-laying Boats In Strait Of Hormuz, Triples Minesweeping Operations





President Donald Trump has issued a direct military order to the United States Navy to shoot and k!ll any vessel caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, declaring there is to be “no hesitation” in carrying out the directive.





The order, posted by Trump on Truth Social, comes as U.S. minesweepers are already actively clearing the strategically vital waterway. Trump has now ordered that operation to continue at triple its current pace.





The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of escalating tensions since U.S. and Israeli forces launched military operations against Iran in February 2026. Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps has since launched multiple attacks on commercial shipping in the strait and is reported to have laid naval mines in the waterway, prompting the U.S. Navy to begin dedicated mine clearance operations on April 11.





Just one day prior to Trump’s latest order, Iran attacked at least three commercial vessels in the strait, despite a U.S.-extended ceasefire remaining nominally in effect. The attacks prompted renewed international concern, with military planners from more than 30 countries meeting at a Royal Air Force base in the United Kingdom to coordinate a multinational mission aimed at reopening the passage.





The U.S. has also continued enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming that the blockade remains in force under Trump’s direct orders.





Trump’s post also claimed that 159 Iranian naval vessels have been sunk during the conflict. This specific figure has not been independently verified by credible sources and should be treated as an unconfirmed presidential assertion at this time.



Sources: CNBC, Times of Israel, NPR