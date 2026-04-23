BREAKING: Trump Ousts Navy Secretary Mid-War as Hormuz Crisis Deepens



The Trump administration has abruptly removed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, effective immediately, with zero explanation offered to the public. The timing could not be more alarming. The Strait of Hormuz remains an active flashpoint in the ongoing conflict with Iran, and Trump just yanked the civilian head of the Navy with no transition and no reason given.





Undersecretary Hung Cao has been tapped as Acting Secretary, stepping into one of the most consequential military roles in the country at the worst possible moment.





Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell offered nothing beyond a brief send-off. No context. No explanation. No accountability.



Who gets fired next while American sailors are deployed in a combat zone?