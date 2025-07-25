Trump overheard in vulgar Oval Office panic over Epstein

President Donald Trump is reportedly in full panic mode, using profanity during a heated Oval Office moment as pressure mounts over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to an inside source who spoke with Politico.

“They’re going to accuse me of some funny business,” Trump reportedly said recently in the Oval Office, according to a Republican with close ties to the White House who personally heard the president’s remarks.

The Republican went on to say that Trump “maintained his distance” from the criminal behavior of Epstein, a billionaire who operated a sex-trafficking operation victimizing young girls.

But Trump was overheard complaining that ‘they’re going to f— me anyways.”

Trump has struggled to control the narrative as it relates to Epstein, whose past relationship with Trump has been under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks since the Justice Department memo earlier this month shut down further investigation and disclosures into the convicted sex offender, much to the chagrin of many of Trump’s supporters.

Scrutiny increased further following two bombshell reports from The Wall Street Journal; one revealing new details about Trump and Epstein’s relationship, suggesting it was more intimate than previously known, and another revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name appeared in the Epstein files in May, despite Trump denying as much a month later in June.

Yet despite Trump employing a number of tactics critics have labeled as distractions — including a presentation Wednesday suggesting the DOJ may indict his longtime political opponent, former President Barack Obama — none have seemed to land with his base, or quell dissent among his own party.

The fallout over Epstein has been so severe that Trump administration officials have reportedly been prohibited from even speaking of Epstein without high-level vetting, another effort by the Trump administration to sweep its latest controversy under the rug.