Trump panics with overnight rant about ‘sleazebags’ manipulating Supreme Court

It took a while, but Donald Trump finally weighed in on the Supreme Court holding a hearing on his opposition to birthright citizenship and how it is applied, and he does not appear to be pleased with what occurred.

In a frantic rant posted from overseas to Truth Social in the middle of the night, he fretted that the nation’s highest court is being manipulated.

Before the court convened on Thursday, he wrote in part, “Big case today in the United States Supreme Court. Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are! The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — But the drug cartels love it! We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America.”

With some doubt being cast now that judges like his own judicial appointee Amy Coney Barrett seemed inclined to rule against him, he lashed out on his social media platform.

“The Radical Left SleazeBags, which has no cards remaining in its illegal bag of tricks, is, in a very coordinated manner, PLAYING THE REF with regard to the United States Supreme Court,” he fumed. “They lost the Election in a landslide, and with it, have totally lost their confidence and reason. They are stone cold CRAZY! I hope the Supreme Court doesn’t fall for the games they play. The people are with us in bigger numbers than ever before. They want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”