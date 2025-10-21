Trump Plans New Refugee Program That Would Prioritize White Applicants

President Trump is considering a major overhaul of the U.S. refugee system that would prioritize white applicants and English speakers while cutting overall admissions. Internal documents show the plan could reshape how America accepts refugees in the coming years.

The proposals, drafted by the State and Homeland Security Departments, recommend prioritizing Europeans, including white South Africans, and individuals who oppose mass migration. These changes reflect Trump’s long-held goal of tightening both legal and illegal immigration.

According to The New York Times, officials said the proposals are still under review, but parts of the plan are already being enforced. The administration has lowered the refugee cap and begun giving special consideration to Afrikaners, South Africa’s white minority group.

Trump has argued that white South Africans face racial persecution, a claim denied by South African authorities. Police statistics indicate that white citizens are not more likely to be victims of violent crime than other racial groups.

If fully implemented, the new refugee policy would assess applicants based on how well they could assimilate into American culture. They would be required to take lessons on U.S. history, values, and respect for cultural norms. The documents also propose limiting refugee placements in areas with large immigrant populations to reduce what they describe as “the concentration of non-native citizens.”

One report supporting the plan claims that increased diversity has weakened social trust in the U.S. It recommends admitting only refugees who can “fully assimilate” and align with the administration’s objectives. The proposal could also cancel hundreds of thousands of pending refugee applications already in the system.

Another major change would shift authority from the United Nations to U.S. embassies to decide who qualifies as a refugee. This move would give Washington more control over which applicants are approved.

Critics say the plan exposes an effort to make the refugee system favor white and Christian applicants. The Trump administration, however, insists that the goal is to prioritize the nation’s interests and ensure that newcomers align with American culture and values.